Brian Cox Makes Startling Confession About Logan Roy's Death On Succession

Brian Cox called the death of his “Succession” character “brilliant,” but made a surprising confession about the scene itself.

“I didn’t watch it,” the 76-year-old actor, who played Logan Roy, told the BBC. “My own death will come soon enough.”

Cox also had a complaint with how creator/writer Jesse Armstrong handled the character’s ending.

“I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode,” he said, adding that he took it a little personally.

“I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection,” Cox said. “I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected.”

The death itself wasn’t too much of a shock to fans given that Roy was old, battling health problems and the title of the show refers to the race to succeed him as head of the right-wing media empire at the heart of the series.

But the fact that it came so early in the show’s fourth and final season did surprise many ― including Cox, who told the BBC he would’ve held the character’s demise back until the fifth or sixth episode.

Cox had made similar comments before.

“I thought he would die in about Episode 7 or 8,” he told The New York Times last month. “But Episode 3, I thought … ‘Well that’s a bit early.’”