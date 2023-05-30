Succession's Jeremy Strong Had An Especially Hair-Raising Way Of Celebrating Show's End

Jeremy Strong at the Met Gala earlier this month Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

After five years of playing Kendall Roy in Succession, Jeremy Strong said goodbye to his character in a particularly hair-raising fashion.

Video footage has emerged, showing how he had his head shaved on set by his on-screen siblings after the shooting on the final series came to an end.

Shortly after the explosive finale aired in the US on Sunday, a Succession crew member shared an Instagram clip of Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin – aka Shiv and Roman Roy – getting the clippers out.

While things started out pretty neatly enough, things took a more chaotic turn when other members of the crew started to get involved.

Jeremy Strong gets his hair cut on the final shooting day of #Succession! pic.twitter.com/vlJcGriAmR — Tankados (@Tankados1) May 29, 2023

kieran culkin cracking an egg on jeremy

strongs freshly shaven head is SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/cjNufh0qBT — best of jeremy strong (@jstrongarchive) May 29, 2023

Kieran was then asked if he fancied joining in with the hair-raising antics by having his own head shaved, an offer which he quickly declined.

While Jeremy was seen sporting a head of dark hair as Kendall in Succession, he has since debuted a new look after his hair grew back.

The actor was pictured at the Met Gala earlier this month showing off his grey hair.

Succession left fans stunned with its final episode, but there was also a very special viewer of the finale.

Cast member Sarah Snook revealed how she’d sat down to watch the episode with her newborn in a post announcing she’d welcomed her first child some time ago.

The actor confirmed in March that she and her husband, the Australian comedian Dave Lawson, were expecting their first child at the launch of Succession’s final season.