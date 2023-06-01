Succession's Jeremy Strong Reveals How He Tried To Give Kendall A Very Different Ending

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession HBO

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Succession finale.

Succession’s Kendall Roy nearly got a much different ending, Jeremy Strong has revealed.

The actor, who has played the character on all four seasons of the hit drama, tried to end Kendall’s story in a much darker way when they were filming the final episode, which aired earlier this week.

Jeremy, who is known for his style of method acting, attempted to jump into a river while filming Kendall’s final scene.

The closing moments of Succession see Kendall gazing over the water while being watched by bodyguard Colin.

The character was left devastated when his brother-in-law Tom was chosen as Waystar RoyCo’s new CEO, following the death of Kendall and Shiv’s father Logan Roy.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Jeremy revealed: “The water was calling to me. I tried to go into the water after we cut – I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and on to the pilings, and the actor playing Colin raced over.

“I didn’t know I was gonna do that, and he didn’t know, but he raced over and stopped me. I don’t know whether in that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die – I think he did – or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father.”

Jeremy at the Met Gala earlier this month Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Succession left fans stunned with its final episode, following which Jeremy revealed he’d said goodbye to his character in an especially hair-raising way.

A crew member shared a video of how he had his head shaved on set by his on-screen siblings after the shooting on the finale came to an end.