Succession Star Brian Cox Makes A Bold Admission About The Series Finale

The entire premise of Succession revolved around exactly which of Logan Roy’s children would take over as head of his company WayStar RoyCo – but it turns out the man himself never quite made it that far in to the show.

During an interview on Sunday’s edition of Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC politics show, actor Brian Cox was asked by the host what he made of the hit show’s finale, which aired last month.

“I haven’t seen the end of the show,” he then admitted.

Asked by Laura why that was, he joked: “I’m dead, dead people don’t watch things like that.”

He then added: “I’ve never liked watching myself for a start, and somehow or another because of what happened to Logan I’ve been disinclined to watch the rest.

“I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up. And so I gather that, ultimately, in the end, Logan’s won even though he’s in the grave, but it’s a strange situation.”

Brian insisted: “I don’t cling onto things, when I’m over, it’s over and I go on, and I find that with this show which has been a great show.

“It has been one of the great shows of all time, especially for me, so I can’t complain.”

The Emmy winner previously claimed he’d not watched his character’s death scene earlier in the season, confessing it initially felt like something of a “rejection” to him for Logan to die so early on in the series.

“I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection,” Brian claimed. “I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected.”

All four seasons of Succession are available to stream on Now in the UK.