Claudia Winkleman Reveals The Rude Three-Word Advice Strictly Bosses Had When She Started

Claudia Winkleman has revealed Strictly Come Dancing bosses gave her some rather rude advice when she first started on the show.

The presenter is known for fronting the BBC ballroom show with Tess Daly, but prior to that, she hosted the spin-off It Takes Two between 2004 and 2010.

While reflecting on her career and the lessons she’s picked up along the way during a talk at the Edinburgh TV Festival last week, Clauida said (via The Mirror): “My parents told me basically, ‘You just have to work incredibly hard and don’t be a turd’.

“And one of my old producers on Strictly: It Takes Two used to say two things in my earpiece before we started filming — ‘Don’t be shit. It’s only telly’. And I always try.”

Claudia, who is also known for hosting The Traitors, also dismissed the notion she is one of the hardest working women in TV.

“All I do is paint myself orange and read from an autocue,” she joked.

Last week, Claudia revealed that her son once asked her to quit her role on Strictly as he found it “embarrassing”, to which she had the perfect response.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Claudia said: “He said to me, ‘Mum, you have got to stop doing Strictly, it’s so embarrassing and my teacher has mentioned it’.

“I just went ‘See those trainers, Jake?’ He was like ‘OK, sorry’.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is due to kick off later this month, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Les Dennis and Angela Rippon among those taking part.