Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One next month BBC

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrity reveals are now complete, with 15 brand new stars confirmed to be taking part in this year’s series.

Ahead of the show’s launch next month, here’s an introduction to them all...

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington BBC

Actor Amanda Abbington is best known for her roles in Sherlock and Mr Selfridge. She has also performed in various plays in theatres across the country.

She says: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about.

“I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon BBC

Broadcaster Angela Rippon previously presented Strictly predecessor Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991. Presently, she hosts the BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show and GB News.

At 79, Angela is also set to become Strictly’s oldest-ever contestant to take part in the series.

She says: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Layton Williams

Layton Williams BBC

Stage and screen actor Layton Williams has performed in London’s West End in productions of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. On TV, he’s known for his role in Bad Education and as the narrator of BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Boy.

Layton will be performing as part of a same-sex couple on this year’s Strictly.

He says: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan Guru-Murthy BBC

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, and since joining the team in 1998, has hosted debates on elections, referendums and major crises for the network, as well as coverage of the Paralympic Games.

He says: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi BBC

Eddie Kadi is a comedian and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, who hosts The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show for the station. His comedy work has won him numerous awards, and he is currently a team captain on ITV’s Sorry I Didn’t Know.

He says: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon BBC

TV presenter Angela Scanlon’s on-screen credits include The One Show, Robot Wars and Your Home Made Perfect, and she also hosts RTÉ One’s Saturday night chat show Ask Me Anything in Ireland.

She says: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!?

“Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott BBC

Zara McDermott has become the first-ever Love Island contestant to be signed up for Strictly.

Having found fame on the ITV2 reality show in 2018 – where she coupled up on the show with Adam Collard – she went on to appear in Made In Chelsea with current boyfriend Sam Thompson.

She has also fronted a series of hard-hitting documentaries for the BBC on the topics of revenge porn, rape and disordered eating, as well as hosting reality dating show Love In The Flesh for BBC Three.

She says: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses!

“I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.”

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas BBC

Adam Thomas is best known for his performance as Adam Barton in Emmerdale, and can currently be seen in action in the reboot of the BBC drama Waterloo Road, which he first appeared in as a teenager.

He also competed on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, making it to the final, before briefly fronting its spin-off show Extra Camp, as well as starring in an ITV2 travel show with his brothers Ryan and Scott Thomas.

He says: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it!

“I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can’t wait!”

Nikita Kanda

Nikita Kanda BBC

Nikita Kanda is best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show and has fronted regular reports on The One Show.

She says: “I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true.

“I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dance floor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Ellie Leach

Ellie Leach BBC

Ellie Leach is best known for her performance as Faye Windass in Coronation Street, a role she took on at the age of 10, eventually stepping down after 12 years on the cobbles in 2022.

“It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!!” she told the BBC. “It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true.”

Jody Cundy

Jody Cundy BBC

Jody Cundy is a decorated World and Paralympic Champion and has represented Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics winning eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals across swimming and cycling events. He has also competed in multiple World Championships, winning 23 world titles.

He says: “Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor. Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!”

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier BBC

Bobby Brazier is best known for playing Freddie Slater in EastEnders. Prior to joining the soap, he had been enjoying a successful career as a model.

The 20-year-old was also already in the public eye as the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late media personality Jade Goody.

He says: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker.

“I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Nigel Harman

Nigel Harman BBC

Soap and stage actor Nigel Harman is best known for playing Dennis Rickman on EastEnders from 2003 to 2005, and now appears as clinical lead Max Cristie in Casualty.

He says: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn.....gulp!”

Annabel Croft

Annabel Croft BBC

Former British Number One tennis player Annabel Croft was the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years when she first took part in the tournament at 15.

These days, she is known for hosting part of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage each year and has also served as a tennis pundit and commentator for Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

She says: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Les Dennis

Les Dennis BBC

During his 50-year career in showbiz, Les Dennis has presented Family Fortunes and starred in Coronation Street.

As well as his TV roles, Les is also known for appearing on stage, with previous credits including Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.