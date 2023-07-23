Strictly Come Dancing logo BBC

Believe it or not, it really isn’t that long until Strictly season is upon us, as the nation’s favourite dance show returns for its 21st series later in the year.

With the countdown now on, there’s more and more information about the new season trickling in – here’s everything we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2023...

Advertisement

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

As yet, there is no official date for the launch show or the commencement of the live shows.

However, going off the pattern of the last few years, fans can likely expect Strictly’s pre-recorded launch show – which see the celebs and the professional dancers paired up – to air on Saturday 16 September, with the live shows following each Saturday night from 23 September.

Who is hosting?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

There had been tabloid speculation that Holly Willoughby was being eyed for an additional presenting spot on Strictly, amid claims the BBC is hoping to poach her from ITV following the recent drama over on This Morning.

Advertisement

However, none of the parties involved have commented on the reports.

Meanwhile, over on spin-off show It Takes Two, Ryan Clark announced his exit earlier in the spring after four years at the helm.

His co-presenter – former pro dancer Janette Manrara – will remain on the show and be joined by 2022 contestant Fleur East, with the pair splitting presenting duties between them.

NEWS: @Rylan is stepping down from hosting duties on #ItTakesTwo. Thank you Rylan for the last four years, continuing the sparkle of Saturday night throughout the week. You will be sorely missed by the entire Strictly family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EBeuLIDzU9 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 12, 2023

✨ It's OFFICIAL ✨ Fleur East will be joining Janette Manrara as the new co-host for @BBC’s #Strictly It Takes Two



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/6Ro1eer4Qt pic.twitter.com/rP8WqYRVAn — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 16, 2023

Who are the judges?

Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Media

Advertisement

The judging panel was the subject of much media interest earlier this year, after head judge Shirley Ballas suggested she was considering her future on the show after finding last year’s series particularly difficult due to online trolling.

Who is on the Strictly 2023 line-up?

Josie Gibson, Bobby Brazier, Ade Adepitan and Emma Willis Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay/

The line-up is usually revealed in a series of official announcements from the BBC, which begin in the first few weeks of August each year.

Advertisement

As we’re still a little way off, there’s no confirmed names yet, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

Check out the full list of rumoured names here.

Which professional dancers are returning?

12 of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals BBC

Advertisement

Cameron Lombard, however, has left the show after two series, during which time he did not partner a celebrity.

Strictly pro Cameron Lombard has left the show Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Amy Dowden was also confirmed to return as a professional dancer this year, but subsequently told fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, for which she is currently undergoing treatment after undergoing a mastectomy.

She has shared her hopes to still dance on the series, and told The Mirror that Strictly was “leaving the door open” for her to return in whichever capacity she is able.

“If I only have radiotherapy, I’ll be back on Strictly this season,” the dancer explained in June.

“Once radiotherapy is done there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards.”

Advertisement

She added: “I’m visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenaline and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family.

“We can choreograph around me doing things with lifting, putting ­pressure on my arm. You can adapt.

“If I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly.