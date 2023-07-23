Believe it or not, it really isn’t that long until Strictly season is upon us, as the nation’s favourite dance show returns for its 21st series later in the year.
With the countdown now on, there’s more and more information about the new season trickling in – here’s everything we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2023...
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?
As yet, there is no official date for the launch show or the commencement of the live shows.
However, going off the pattern of the last few years, fans can likely expect Strictly’s pre-recorded launch show – which see the celebs and the professional dancers paired up – to air on Saturday 16 September, with the live shows following each Saturday night from 23 September.
Who is hosting?
Long-standing Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are both set to return for the forthcoming series.
There had been tabloid speculation that Holly Willoughby was being eyed for an additional presenting spot on Strictly, amid claims the BBC is hoping to poach her from ITV following the recent drama over on This Morning.
However, none of the parties involved have commented on the reports.
Meanwhile, over on spin-off show It Takes Two, Ryan Clark announced his exit earlier in the spring after four years at the helm.
His co-presenter – former pro dancer Janette Manrara – will remain on the show and be joined by 2022 contestant Fleur East, with the pair splitting presenting duties between them.
Who are the judges?
The judging panel was the subject of much media interest earlier this year, after head judge Shirley Ballas suggested she was considering her future on the show after finding last year’s series particularly difficult due to online trolling.
Following this, reports claimed that the Strictly judges were holding out on an above-inflation pay rise before signing new contracts – something that was denied at the time.
Ultimately, the 2023 panel will remain the same as the last few years, with Shirley returning alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.
Who is on the Strictly 2023 line-up?
The line-up is usually revealed in a series of official announcements from the BBC, which begin in the first few weeks of August each year.
As we’re still a little way off, there’s no confirmed names yet, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.
Among the names who have been rumoured for this year’s series include TV presenter Angela Rippon, This Morning host Josie Gibson, Wham! legend Andrew Ridgeley, Love Island star Zara McDermott, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, presenter Angela Scanlon and EastEnders stars Bobby Brazier and Priya Davdra.
Also rumoured are former Big Brother host Emma Willis and her husband Matt, who is one third of band Busted, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Casualty regular Nigel Harman, sports presenter Ade Adepitan, Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan, actor Amy Nuttall andx former footballer Jill Scott.
Check out the full list of rumoured names here.
Which professional dancers are returning?
The line-up of professional dancers remains largely unchanged from 2022, with Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola all confirmed to return.
Cameron Lombard, however, has left the show after two series, during which time he did not partner a celebrity.
Amy Dowden was also confirmed to return as a professional dancer this year, but subsequently told fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, for which she is currently undergoing treatment after undergoing a mastectomy.
She has shared her hopes to still dance on the series, and told The Mirror that Strictly was “leaving the door open” for her to return in whichever capacity she is able.
“If I only have radiotherapy, I’ll be back on Strictly this season,” the dancer explained in June.
“Once radiotherapy is done there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards.”
She added: “I’m visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenaline and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family.
“We can choreograph around me doing things with lifting, putting pressure on my arm. You can adapt.
“If I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly.
Whether it’s on [BBC Two sister show] It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia’s area waiting for the scores, I’ll be there.”