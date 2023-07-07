Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later in the year BBC

While you might associate Strictly Come Dancing with the nights drawing in and the lead-up to Christmas, we’re actually now only a few weeks away from finding out who will be taking to the famed dance floor this year.

Each August, the BBC starts announcing which celebrities have signed up ahead of the show’s official launch in September.

And ahead of the official announcements, there have already been plenty of rumours in the press as to who is on this year’s line-up.

Check out all of those who have been tipped for the show so far...

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The former Big Brother winner has seen her profile sky-rocket in recent years after becoming a regular guest host on This Morning.

As a result, it has been reported she is at the centre of a bidding war between the BBC and ITV, with offers to appear on both Strictly and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reportedly on the table.

Josie’s name has been connected to Strictly in previous years, and during an interview with HuffPost UK in 2022, she didn’t rate her chances of taking part.

She said: “The thing is – and I think the Strictly team might be aware of this – I’m not very good at picking up dancing really. They’re really hard... I don’t think my brain works with my body that fast. It takes a little while.”

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Waterloo Road and former Emmerdale star Adam first suggested he’d signed up for Strictly in 2022, but ultimately failed to appear on the line-up.

He told The Sun at the time: “Bring it all on. I love a bit of glitz and glam.

“I just want to experience the Strictly curse,” he then joked.

This year, his name has been connected to the show once again, with reports claiming he’s finally set to take to the floor.

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon David M. Benett via Getty Images

Regular The One Show contributor Angela would be the latest in a long line of presenters from the magazine programme to sign up for the show, which a story in Irish publication Goss.ie suggests she is about to do.

It has also been noted that Angela already has some previous dance experience, as she apparently once toured the world with the O’Shea Irish Dance Company.

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Strictly is known for always featuring a current EastEnders star on it’s line-up, and in 2023, Bobby Brazier looks set to fill that gap.

It had been claimed that talks with the Freddie Slater actor – who is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody – were “in the final stages” back in June.

However, Bobby is not the only familiar face from Walford who has been linked to Strictly this year...

Priya Davdra

Priya Davdra Jack Hall via Getty Images

Priya is best known for her role as Iqra Ahmed on EastEnders, prior to her departure from the BBC soap in January last year.

A report in The Mirror claimed she has also been lined up for the show, along with Bobby for an Albert Square face-off on the dance floor.

Ade Adepitan

Ade Adepitan Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The sports broadcaster and former Paralympic basketball player was linked to Strictly Come Dancing back in April, following reports bosses were hoping to sign the first contestant who uses a wheelchair for the show.

Ade previously served as a judge on the short-lived BBC Three show Dancing On Wheels back in 2010, on which eventual Strictly winner Caroline Flack appeared as a contestant.

Emma and Matt Willis

Matt Willis and Emma Willis David M. Benett via Getty Images

Just days after the last series of Strictly finished, Matt and Emma’s names were linked to the show, with reports bosses were eying a couple to take part – much like Kenny and Gabby Logan did previously.

Emma has made no secret of her desire to do Strictly in the past, but has always said she has been too busy with other commitments to dedicate herself to the show.

Matt, however, has previously said he was less keen on the idea, admitting he’d turned down numerous offers to appear as he “couldn’t cope with the pressure”.

Interestingly, however, Matt recently reunited with Busted for a tour later in the year, which is due to finish just as the Strictly live shows would be expected to start...

Sophie Morgan

Sophie Morgan on Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Loose Women presenter and disability rights campaigner Sophie was also linked to Strictly shortly after it was reported the show was hoping to sign its first contestant who uses a wheelchair.

While Sophie has not addressed the rumours directly, she did call out an ableist tabloid headline about her reported appearance on the show.

Amy Nuttall

Amy Nuttall Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star Amy has been the subject of recent tabloid headlines about the reported breakdown of her marriage to fellow actor Andrew Buchan.

This was swiftly followed by claims she had subsequently been approached to appear on this year’s Strictly amid her rumoured heartbreak, which drew comparisons to how Helen Skelton joined Strictly in 2022 after splitting from her husband.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay MEGA via Getty Images

TV chef Gordon was a regular at the Strictly studios in 2021 when his daughter Matilda appeared on the show, and it seems he’s caught the dancing bug.

Gordon recently admitted he is keen to sign up for the show himself, telling Woman magazine: “I’d love to do Strictly before I get too old. Bill Bailey has given me hope.”

Jill Scott

Jill Scott Visionhaus via Getty Images

The current Queen Of The Jungle’s name has been linked to Strictly by a few publications, but it should be noted that the rumours stem from bookies’ odds rather than from any sort of inside source, so we’d treat the suggestions with a pinch of salt for now.

Strictly also isn’t always known for signing up stars who have very recently appeared on another big reality show, so given how fresh the former England Lioness is from her triumphant stint on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, it seems a bit unlikely – although stranger things have happened in Strictly history...