With the official Strictly Come Dancing line-up set to be announced in the coming weeks, Wham! legend Andrew Ridgeley has thrown his hat into the ring.

The 80s pop star has admitted he would “love” to learn some of the BBC ballroom show’s iconic dance routines.

Andrew, who shot to fame alongside late best friend George Michael in Wham!, made the comments while appearing on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 Show.

“I’d never say no [to Strictly],” he said. “I would love to be able to dance properly.

“I would love to jive, I would love to cha-cha-cha, and I would love to foxtrot or American Smooth, quickstep.”

He added: “I’m not saying no to Strictly [however] my greatest fear would be not being able to remember the steps. As long as Nadiya [Bychkova] was guiding me.”

Rumours are currently swirling as to which celebrities will be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this week, it was also claimed that Angela Rippon – who hosted Strictly predecessor Come Dancing – is set to become the show’s oldest contestant ever at 78.

Meanwhile, Andrew has currently been making headlines following the release of a new Netflix documentary charting his and George’s rise to fame as part of Wham!.

After Wham! parted ways, George went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career, racking up seven number ones in the UK, as well as scooping two Grammys and five Brit Awards.

He died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.