Fleur East was officially confirmed for the role on Friday's edition of The One Show, BBC

The singer-songwriter and former Strictly contestant is set to replace Rylan Clark as co-host of the companion series to the hit BBC ballroom show after he quit earlier this year.

She will be joining ex-professional dancer Janette Manrara, who is currently pregnant with her first child, as co-host.

Fleur was officially confirmed for the role on Friday’s edition of The One Show, after a post on the official Strictly Instagram account teased the announcement earlier in the day.

Fleur said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family! I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two. Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show.

“I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough! Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”

The BBC said Fleur and Janette will be presenting together in the first episode of the series, and they will host multiple shows on their own throughout the series.

Rylan announced he was “hanging up his glittery jacket” and leaving It Takes Two after four years back in April.

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t think the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show,” he said at the time.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

He has seen been confirmed to host a new gameshow for Amazon Prime Video, and is currently filming a BBC travel series with Judge Rinder star Robert Rinder in Italy.

Rylan co-hosted the last two series of It Takes Two alongside former professional dancer Janette.