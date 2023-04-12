Rylan Clark BBC

Rylan Clark has left Strictly Come Dancing fans devastated after quitting spin-off show It Takes Two.

The presenter announced he was “hanging up his glittery jacket” after four years on Wednesday.

In a statement on social media, Rylan said: “After 4 fantastic years, it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t think the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Been a pleasure @bbcstrictly x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZA0y9tSr8a — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 12, 2023

He added: “Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.

Rylan was inundated with replies from fans telling him how sad they were at the news.

Aww you’ve been the best! We’ll miss you!! Well done on an incredible 4 years!! Xxx pic.twitter.com/MhzzJ5EO03 — Charlie Agnew (@Charlottesayshi) April 12, 2023

During the last season the hubby and I chatted about how you'd really grown into the show and made it your own over the last few years. We will miss you. Good luck xx — Chris Willis 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇳🇱 🏳️🌈️ (@ChrisInClogs) April 12, 2023

Sad news, will be a shame to see you go! Did an amazing job, but I'm sure you'll have some incredible future opportunities to look forward to! — Jess (@JessH41) April 12, 2023

Oh I am sorry you are going. You were an absolutely brilliant host and I think millions will miss you but if you feel it’s time to move on I wish you every success for what the future might hold for you. You will be very sorely missed. 💕 — Julie Anne Cotterill (@SpeedyTyping) April 12, 2023

Going to miss you every night for the dance debrief, but excited for what’s next for you too and hopefully you might pop in for a Friday panel and manrara masterclass 💜 — Georgina (@imjustabandgeek) April 12, 2023

There was some speculation that Rylan has quit Strictly to rejoin the Big Brother presenting team...

That’s a shame. Still… might mean Rylan actually becomes a Strictly contestant this year. Or better still, hosts Big Brother. Timings work! https://t.co/2lhoq72HwW — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) April 12, 2023

The reality show is being rebooted on ITV2 in the autumn – at the same time Strictly will be on air.

Rylan – who hosted Big Brother spin-off Bit On The Side from 2013 until it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018 – has made no secret of his desire to be involved in the new series.

Meanwhile, the BBC is yet to announce the presenting team for this year’s It Takes Two.

Rylan has co-hosted the last two series alongside former professional dancer Janette Manrara, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

Zoe Ball previously hosted the show solo until Rylan joined her in 2019.