Rylan Clark has left Strictly Come Dancing fans devastated after quitting spin-off show It Takes Two.
The presenter announced he was “hanging up his glittery jacket” after four years on Wednesday.
In a statement on social media, Rylan said: “After 4 fantastic years, it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.
“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t think the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.
“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”
He added: “Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.
Rylan was inundated with replies from fans telling him how sad they were at the news.
There was some speculation that Rylan has quit Strictly to rejoin the Big Brother presenting team...
The reality show is being rebooted on ITV2 in the autumn – at the same time Strictly will be on air.
Rylan – who hosted Big Brother spin-off Bit On The Side from 2013 until it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018 – has made no secret of his desire to be involved in the new series.
However, it has been widely speculated that former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Bit On The Side presenter AJ Odudu has landed the main hosting role, previously held by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.
Meanwhile, the BBC is yet to announce the presenting team for this year’s It Takes Two.
Rylan has co-hosted the last two series alongside former professional dancer Janette Manrara, who is currently pregnant with her first child.
Zoe Ball previously hosted the show solo until Rylan joined her in 2019.
Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two both return to the BBC in the autumn.