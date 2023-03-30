Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later in the year BBC

We’re still a good six months away from the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, but the show’s enduring popularity means it is never far from the headlines.

Amid speculation Shirley Ballas may not sign up for another year as head judge, there have also been rumours about which celebrities may take to the floor this year.

When we spoke to the show’s celebrity booker as part of our Backstage At The Ballroom series last year, she told us that she officially starts the casting process as early as January, meaning there’s likely to already be a couple of stars who’ve signed up.

Of course, the BBC will be keeping any signings under wraps until at least August time, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love seeing all the rumours pour in.

Check out all of those who have been tipped for the show in the press so far...

Emma and Matt Willis

Matt Willis and Emma Willis David M. Benett via Getty Images

Just days after the last series of Strictly finished, Matt and Emma’s names were linked to the show, with reports bosses were eying a couple to take part – much like Kenny and Gabby Logan did previously.

Emma has made no secret of her desire to do Strictly in the past, but has always said she has been too busy with other commitments to dedicate herself to the show.

Matt, however, has been less keen on the idea, previously admitting he’d turned down numerous offers to appear as he “couldn’t cope with the pressure”.

Interestingly, however, Matt recently reunited with Busted for a tour later in the year, which is due to finish just as the Strictly live shows would be expected to start...

Sophie Morgan

Sophie Morgan on Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Loose Women presenter and disability rights campaigner Sophie was linked to Strictly shortly after it was reported the show was hoping to sign its first contestant who uses a wheelchair.

While Sophie has not addressed the rumours directly, she did call out an ableist tabloid headline about her reported appearance.

Amy Nuttall

Amy Nuttall Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star Amy has been the subject of recent tabloid headlines about the reported breakdown of her marriage to fellow actor Andrew Buchan.

This was swiftly followed by claims she had subsequently been approached to appear on this year’s Strictly amid her apparent heartbreak, which drew comparisons to how Helen Skelton joined Strictly in 2022 after splitting from her husband.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay MEGA via Getty Images

TV chef Gordon was a regular at the Strictly studios in 2021 when his daughter Matilda appeared on the show, and it seems he’s caught the dancing bug.

Gordon recently admitted he is keen to sign up for the show himself, telling Woman magazine: “I’d love to do Strictly before I get too old. Bill Bailey has given me hope.”

Jill Scott

Jill Scott Visionhaus via Getty Images

The current Queen Of The Jungle’s name has been linked to Strictly by a few publications, but it should be noted that the rumours stem from bookies’ odds rather than from any sort of inside source, so we’d treat the suggestions with a pinch of salt for now.

Strictly also isn’t known for signing up stars who have very recently appeared on another big reality show, so given how fresh the former England Lioness is from her triumphant stint on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, it seems a bit unlikely – although stranger things have happened in Strictly history!