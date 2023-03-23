If pop rock from the early 2000s is your jam, then you’re going to be seriously excited about Busted’s latest announcement.
On Friday, the What I Go To School For trio announced they’re hitting the road later this year for an arena tour commemorating 20 years of their self-titled debut album.
All three members of the group – Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis – will be taking part in the tour, which will see them playing venues around the UK throughout September.
To celebrate the announcement, the band shared a nostalgic clip looking back over their career on social media:
Busted will be joined on the road by opening act Hanson (yes, of MMMBop fame), as well as The Tyne and New Hope Club.
And as if the tour news wasn’t enough, Busted have also announced a new collection reworking some of their old hits – which will be preceded by a new version of the album cut Loser Kid, featuring Canadian rock group Simple Plan.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on 31 March, with the reworkings album coming on 14 April.
It’s safe to say the tour news got a big reaction over on Twitter – with many fans particularly excited at the prospect of seeing Busted and Hanson on the same billing:
Busted released their debut single What I Go To School For in 2002, going on to rack up four number ones with You Said No, Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David and Thunderbirds Are Go.
They eventually went their separate ways in 2004 after Charlie left the group to focus on his side project, Fightstar.
Matt and James later formed the super-group McBusted with fellow band McFly in 2014, which Charlie declined to take part in.
However, a year later, it was revealed that Charlie was returning to the group, and they released their first album in 12 years, Night Driver, in 2016.
Earlier this year, Charlie was crowned the winner of the fourth season of The Masked Singer, after performing in character as Rhino.