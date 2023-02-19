Masked Singer finalists Rhino, Fawn and Phoenix ITV

This article contains major spoilers for the Masked Singer UK finale.

The Masked Singer has a new reigning champion after the season four finale aired on Saturday night.

Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino were the final three characters in the running, with each of them performing two new songs, including a duet with a former Masked Singer contestant.

In the end, Fawn became the first of the trio to be eliminated, taking off her mask to reveal she had been All Saints singer Natalie Appleton all along.

After her unmasking, Natalie told the panel: “I loved fooling you guys, it was such a buzz. I had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

You've NO I DEER how much we LOVE you, CONGRATULATIONS on getting this far! You've been FAWN-TASTIC! 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/KOMAH40GK3 — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 18, 2023

It was then revealed that Phoenix had finished in second place, with Rhino being chosen as The Masked Singer’s latest winner.

Phoenix – arguably the hardest of the finalists to decipher the identity of – took off his fiery mask to reveal he was Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

Rhino was then identified as Busted star Charlie Simpson, who is the first male star to win a series of The Masked Singer UK, after Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia won the first three seasons.

Charlie said after his elimination: “I never expected to win to be honest but I just wanted to give it my best.

“I had no idea who I was actually up against and didn’t really hear the other people sing as we were kept away from each other during filming.”

👑🏆 UNMASKED AT LAST! 🌟❤️ THE CHAMPION OF THE MASKED SINGER 2023!! ✨Let's give some love to #Rhino!!! 🦏 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/Nx1W6SJ5nO — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 18, 2023

While Charlie managed to keep his identity secret from the judges for most of the competition, Masked Singer host Joel Dommett apparently worked it out straight away, as he’s such a big fan of Busted.