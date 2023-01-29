Katherine Ryan's Son Didn't Quite Have The Reaction She Hoped For After Masked Singer Reveal

Katherine Ryan with Masked Singer host Joel Dommett Kieorn McCarron/ITV

One of our favourite things is when a celebrity parent takes part in The Masked Singer, and shares video footage of their stunned kids when they realise who has been under the disguise the whole time.

However, it seems Katherine Ryan’s son was not up for playing ball.

After her unmasking in Saturday night’s episode, the comedian told the Masked Singer panel she would not be telling her children about her involvement in the show, admitting: “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school. So, she’ll be finding out with everyone else.”

True to her word, Katherine shared footage of her 19-month-old son Fred watching her unmasking – although he didn’t quite give her the reaction she was hoping for.

Katherine Ryan with her children, Fred and Violet, and her partner Bobby Kootsrtra David M. Benett via Getty Images

In the clip, Fred was seen transfixed by the TV, as he watched the end of this week’s Masked Singer.

When the mask came off, she was heard asking, “who’s that?”, to which the toddler adorably repeated: “Mama.”

However, he was then seen walking off soon afterwards, with Katherine joking: “Tough crowd.”

When she was unmasked, Katherine revealed to the Masked Singer panel that she was around eight months pregnant at the time of filming.

“I’ve got like a month left,” she shared. “I have a baby’s foot in my lung at most times. It’s actually harder than I thought.”

Seven characters now remain in the competition, with Steps’ Claire Richards, All Saints singer Natalie Appleton and Busted musician Charlie Simpson all rumoured to be among them.