Jonathan Ross Reflects On Most 'Embarrassing' Masked Singer Reveal: 'We All Should Have Got It'

Jonathan Ross strikes a pose with Masked Singer character Knitting Vincent Dolman/ITV

Jonathan Ross has admitted he was left rather embarrassed after failing to spot one of his celebrity pals on an episode of The Masked Singer.

The talk show host has been a member of The Masked Singer panel for the past four seasons, where he, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are tasked with trying to work out the identities of the disguised celebrities every week.

In a new interview about the show with The Mirror, Jonathan admitted there’s one elimination in particular that has stayed with him.

“One of them was definitely a friend,” he explained. “I mean, that was slightly embarrassing, because I didn’t get them right.

“I know this person socially and I’m in touch with this person via text quite a lot and all that kind of thing.

“After the show I texted them and had a chat with them, so that’s embarrassing. It’s the first time it’s happened to me on the show.”

A selection of this year's Masked Singer costumes ITV

He added: “In my defence, I think we all should have got this person.”

So far, the current series of The Masked Singer has said goodbye to two celebrities, with football legend Chris Kamara becoming the first last week.

During Saturday night’s show, a true British music legend became the second celebrity booted out of the contest after just one performance.

The Masked Singer judges with host Joel Dommett Vincent Dolman/ITV

Among the celebrities rumoured to be left in the current series of The Masked Singer are Steps star Claire Richards, Charlie Simpson of Busted fame, JLS performer Marvin Humes and, believe it or not, Kate Bush.

