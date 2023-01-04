The Masked Singer Justin Kase Photography/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A new year means a brand new series of the only show on telly where you can see an oversized recycling bin performing in a sing-off with an anthropomorphised pile of yarn or a surprisingly flirtatious slab of dessert.

Yes, The Masked Singer is back for a fourth season.

So far, viewers have been introduced to six of the weird and wonderful characters hoping to follow in the footsteps of former champions Sausage, Panda and Queen Bee, with Ghost eventually becoming the first to be unmasked as football legend Chris Kamara.

But what about the five characters still in the running?

Well, here are all the fan theories so far about who the celebrities underneath the masks could be…

Knitting

We’re starting with Knitting because she’s actually the one we’re the most convinced about.

Although the judges originally offered up names like Jane Horrocks, Samantha Barks and AJ Odudu, we’re going to go with our instinct and say we’re pretty sure it’s Claire Richards (aka Claire from Steps) underneath all that wool.

We counted references to two Steps songs in her first appearance, beginning with the solitary magpie in her VT (One For Sorrow) and ending with her comment about “counting 26” (which just happens to be the total of 5, 6, 7 and 8).

Claire Richards Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Knitting also told us she was crafty, with Claire previously appearing on a celebrity edition of the Great British Sewing Bee.

And, oh yeah, there’s the fact that Knitting’s voice sounds just like Claire’s.

Clearly we’re not the only ones who think so, either...

🧶 knitting I think is pretty unmistakably Claire Richards, but trying to do a week one pare back of her vocals so I bloody hope that doesn’t send her home as we NEED a big ballad!! I can hear her even in the faux Yorkshire accent! #TheMaskedSinger — Adam Robson (@adammarkrobson) January 2, 2023

Knitting is one of the most ingenious #MaskedSingerUK costumes yet! First guess: Claire Richards from Steps. Moments where it sounded like her holding back. “Morning” + “present” - she presented SMTV Live. Not sure on other clues but they can sing! @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/JOeCmJC9ir — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) January 1, 2023

Not quite sure from the clues, but Knitting's singing voice is giving me Claire Richards. #MaskedSingerUK — Mark Siddall (@marksiddall84) January 1, 2023

Masked Singer catch up

Knitting is definitely Claire Richards



All the crafty clues are a huge hint, but it's the Magpie gives it away for me, if you know the rhyme — Ringing in the New Year 🏳️🌈 (he/him) (@MrBell74) January 2, 2023

…even if the woman herself seems to be trying to throw us off the scent…

Oooh just had a thought knitting =Stacey Solomon!! I know I’ve said her before for sausage 😂 but she is very crafty! — Claire Richards (@_ClaireRichards) January 1, 2023

Jellyfish

ITV

As soon as we heard Jellyfish sing, we knew her voice sounded familiar, and we think we might have worked out why.

Having now played it back a few times, the aquatic performer’s rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine puts us in mind of Anastacia (albeit an Anastacia trying to go easy on the Anastacia-isms), and there are quite a few clues to back it up, too.

Jellyfish commented that she’d won a competition in the past, with Anastacia recently coming out on top in the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

She also offered up a riddle about a “funny animation”, and while we don’t recall Anastacia ever lending her voice to a cartoon, Jellyfish could have been referring to the 1997 film Anastasia.

Anastacia picture alliance via Getty Images

And while the word “me” written in shells left many wondering if there was a famous Michelle under that aquatic costume, it’s worth pointing out that Anastacia is BFFs with Drag Race icon Michelle Visage.

Even the song choice could be a giveaway, as the I’m Outta Love singer performed Sweet Child O Mine on her latest UK tour.

Another popular name in the frame is Amber Riley, based on Jellyfish’s voice and the fact the Glee star previously won another international season of The Masked Singer.

Amber Riley Unique Nicole via Getty Images

Here are some of the other theories going round on Twitter right now…

Jellyfish is Amber Riley - I recognise that voice so much!! #maskedsinger — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) January 1, 2023

Jellyfish is giving Amber Riley but she just won the American one?? — harry (@CommeDesHazons) January 2, 2023

Jellyfish is Anastacia I’m telling you NOW #MaskedSinger — Liam (@LiamLambrini) January 1, 2023

My wife is convinced Jellyfish is Michelle Gayle #MaskedSingerUK — Sean Goldsmith (@radiogoldsmith) January 1, 2023

Jellyfish is Kelly Rowland.

Michelle Williams link, and Bootylicious music reference.

Although she sounds more like Amber Riley… who just won #MaskedSinger in the US!#MaskedSingerUK — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) January 1, 2023

Watching #maskedsinger late, but Jellyfish is Michelle Gayle, yeah? — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) January 1, 2023

Jellyfish…the Michelle clue and the competition winner. Could it be Michelle McManus?#MaskedSingerUK — bollykecks (@kelmonsoon) January 1, 2023

Jellyfish is Nelly Furtado. I said it.#MaskedSinger — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 1, 2023

Cat & Mouse

Cat and Mouse ITV

This year saw the introduction of The Masked Singer’s first ever double act in the form of Cat & Mouse.

After the duo’s first performance, some members of the panel were convinced it was Emma Bunton and Jade Jones underneath the masks, especially after a reference to “jade” in their riddle and a line-up of spices in their VT.

For the time being, that’s our leading theory, our only drawback being that we’re not sure ITV would give the answer away in the first episode.

Jade Jones and Emma Bunton at the Brit Awards in 2019 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Advertisement

Here’s what else people are saying on Twitter…

Emma Bunton & Jade Jones - My guess for Cat & Mouse #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/RF0AVuMnHY — Gracie (@graciebear_69) January 1, 2023

So intriguing to have a duo! I’m guessing Martin & Shirlie Kemp for Cat & Mouse. Martin has been a judge on talent shows (legal clues) and Shirlie was in the Spice Girls video for Mama. @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/SrIO7JbmcY — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) January 1, 2023

Cat & Mouse - Tom Fletcher & Carrie Hope Fletcher #maskedsinger — ☆ Samantha ☆ (@xSamanthaHx) January 1, 2023

I'm thinking Glynis Barber & Michael Brandon (Dempsey & Makepeace) Cat & Mouse #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PKoJWEUDhr — DHumph (@danddhumphries) January 2, 2023

Phoenix

Phoenix ITV

As with Cat & Mouse, the judges’ guess of David Tennant is our current leading theory for Phoenix – although, again, we’re not sure why ITV would put his name out there so early on.

The voice doesn’t sound unlike David’s, and Phoenix is clearly on the tall side, with the actor himself standing at over six feet.

David Tenannt David M. Benett via Getty Images

Phoenix commented that they were good at solving mysteries (David, of course, appeared in Broadchurch after leaving Doctor Who), although we’re stumped on what the character’s clue that he’d “been a catchphrase” might refer to, other than his own catchphrase from his time on Doctor Who.

Another popular theory for Phoenix is Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs fame, with many claiming the voice sounds like the former Voice coach.

Advertisement

Ricky Wilson Carla Speight via Getty Images

However, we’ll have to wait for more clues to work out who’s under the fiery guise…

i’m pretty sure phoenix is ricky wilson. don’t ask why, i don’t know, but their voices is almost identical #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/ERsypE9mIq — alex❦ (@luvfionaapple) January 1, 2023

On second listen to Phoenix, I’m hearing Ricky Wilson @Rickontour! One of my favourite singers, he’s been on my #MaskedSingerUK wish list for years. Fantastic vocal and embodies the character so theatrically. A red hot Phoenix has never been so cool! @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/QbUezt9B0w — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) January 1, 2023

If Phoenix isn’t Matthew Lewis I’ll eat a random hat #maskedsinger — Elly McGinn (@ellymcginn) January 1, 2023

No idea who Phoenix is. All I know is that I fancy him whoever he is. Think it's the flame-y trousers... #maskedsinger — Lauren Harrison-Ford (@LaurenHarry) January 1, 2023

Otter

ITV

We’ve left Otter until last because while the current theory is the most unlikely on our list, it’s also our favourite. Because it involves Kate Bush.

At first, the “Kate Bush on The Masked Singer” theory is an easy one to dismiss. First of all, she’s famously private, and hasn’t done any telly at all for the last 30 years, including when she’s had albums and a live residency to flog, so it’s not likely she’d choose now to don an oversized novelty costume and sing a cover of the Baywatch theme tune for the nation, is it?

Then there’s the fact she’s one of the most iconic British singers of all time, so why would she of all people feel the need to sign up for something like The Masked Singer (no offence, Masked Singer, we love you, never change).

Advertisement

Kate Bush in 2014 David M. Benett via Getty Images

But then… you start to read about Otter’s clues. And there’s no denying that they do all point in the same direction. That direction being… up a certain hill…

Can't believe we live in a world where it's entirely possible Kate Bush is on The Masked Singer UK.



I felt a fool suggesting it earlier but now I'm convinced that's her voice and diction..



Plus the last clue about liking to be heard and not seen... Catherine. Bush. pic.twitter.com/Eye6A8YgF0 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 1, 2023

The other clues:



A shamrock... Kate Bush is half Irish.



A vicar... A deal with God.



She's known for her resilience... Like someone who keeps running up a hill?



I can totally see her doing it after seeing how excited and grateful she was to be #1 last year — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 2, 2023

Surely not. But also… maybe?