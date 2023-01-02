Ghost was the first character to be eliminated from the new series of The Masked Singer UK Kieron McCarron/ITV

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The fourth season of ITV’s The Masked Singer kicked off in style on Sunday night, with a true football legend becoming the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

During the episode, the first six of the new weird and wonderful Masked Singer characters performed for the panel for the first time.

Ultimately, the judges chose to send Ghost packing, with footballer Chris Kamara being unveiled underneath the spooky costume, following his performance of The Drifters’ Save The Last Dance For Me.

Chris Kamara Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Sharing his excitement at the prospect of watching the show with his grandchildren, Kammy told the panel: “We’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!”

Interestingly, the episode aired just days after it was announced that Kammy had received an MBE in King Charles’ first ever New Year’s Honours List.

The former footballer turned pundit was given the honour for his services to association football, charity and anti-racism campaigning.

Six celebrities performed during Sunday night's Masked Singer launch show ITV

In the next show, the rest of this year’s masked celebrities will perform for the first time, including Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Piece Of Cake and Pigeon.

Previous winners of The Masked Singer UK have included Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia, who performed as Queen Bee, Sausage and Panda, respectively.