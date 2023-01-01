Here's The Top Pick Of New Stuff Coming To Netflix This January

With Christmas wrapped up for another year, it’s now time to look to the new month ahead.

While the thought of another cold, dark January may not be the most enticing, luckily there’s lots of good TV on offer to ease those post-Christmas blues.

Netflix is welcoming a host of new originals and existing films to its platform in the coming weeks, as well as the return of some familiar favourites – here’s our top picks on what’s on offer...

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Streaming from: 1 January

Episode count: 6

What is it about? “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?

“All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist.”

Ginny & Georgia Series 2

Ginny & Georgia COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Streaming from: 5 January

Episode count: 10

What is it about? “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.

“Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan. But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye SCOTT GARFIELDSCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX Â© 2022

Streaming from: 6 January

Episode count: 1 (film)

What is it about? “West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a grey winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed.

“Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder.

“Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling)”

Break Point

Break Point Netflix

Streaming from: 13 January

Episode count: 10

What is it about? “From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

“Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one.

“As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours.

“From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.”

That 90s Show

That 90s Show PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Streaming from: 19 January

Episode count: 10

What is it about? “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realises adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer.

“With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well... Red.”

Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood and Co. Netflix

Streaming from: 27 January

Episode count: 8

What is it about? “In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

“Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.”

Pamela, A Love Story

Pamela, A Love Story Courtesy of Netflix

Streaming from: 31 January

Episode count: 1 (documentary film)