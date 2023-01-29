The Masked Singer Unveils Big-Name Comedian Who Managed To Slip Totally Under The Radar

Pigeon performing for the final time on The Masked Singer Kieorn McCarron/ITV

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

Stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan became the fifth of this year’s Masked Singer celebrities to be unmasked, after managing to go the entire season so far without anyone guessing her identity.

In Saturday night’s episode, Pigeon and Jacket Potato were the two characters who landed in the bottom two, with the panel opting to save the latter from elimination.

This meant that Pigeon was sent packing, with Katherine revealing she’d been under the mask all along.

And while she didn’t manage to make it past the halfway point of the series, at least the comic can boast that she made it all the way through her time on the show without being working out who she was.

Katherine with Masked Singer host Joel Dommett Kieorn McCarron/ITV

What’s more, Katherine shocked the panel by revealing she was eight months pregnant at the time of filming.

“I’ve got like a month left,” she explained. “I have a baby’s foot in my lung at most times. It’s actually harder than I thought.”

Katherine added that she would not be telling her teenage daughter about her involvement in The Masked Singer until after it aired, admitting: “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school. So, she’ll be finding out with everyone else.”

Katherine Ryan in December 2022 Jo Hale via Getty Images

Seven characters remain in the competition, with Steps’ Claire Richards, All Saints singer Natalie Appleton and Busted musician Charlie Simpson among those rumoured to be under the costumes left in the running.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday night at 7pm on ITV, with two stars set to be sent packing in next week’s episode.