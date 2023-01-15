Roman Kemp Has Priceless Reaction To His Parents' Unmasking On The Masked Singer

Martin and Shirlie Kemp were revealed to be Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer Kieorn McCarron/ITV

Roman Kemp could not believe his eyes as his parents Martin and Shirley Kemp were unmasked on The Masked Singer on Saturday.

The showbiz couple, who are known for their musical careers as part of Spandau Ballet and Pepsi & Shirley respectively, were revealed to be behind the characters Cat & Mouse on the ITV singing show.

The latest edition saw them reveal their identities as Roman watched the episode with his family.

Video footage captured the hilarious moment he found out, which he shared on social media.

Roman could be seen jumping off the sofa in disbelief, shouting: “Shut the fuck up!

“Oh my God, I knew it!” he continued. “You’re a liar! Look at you both there! You are such a liar!”

Shirley could be seen giggling on the sofa as she was hugged by her equally stunned daughter Harley Moon.

Roman later tweeted: “I JUST SHOUTED THE PHRASE “TAKE IT OFF” TO MY PARENTS I CANT UNDO THAT.”

He also shared a meme of his mum on the show, as well as a TikTok with further reaction to his parents’ unmasking.

My mum: I’ve no interest in being famous anymore



Also my mum: pic.twitter.com/785mQwGb01 — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) January 14, 2023

Shirley later revealed how she and Martin had managed to keep their participation on The Masked Singer a secret from their family, tweeting: “And to think, our kids thought we were on a romantic getaway…”

After they were voted off the show, they told host Joel Dommett they were “doing it to embarrass” their kids.

So far this series, football legend Chris Kamara and singer Lulu have also been unmasked.

Other characters Jellyfish, Otter, Knitting, Phoenix, Fawn, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Rubbish remain in the competition.