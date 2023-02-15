When S Club 7 announced they were reuniting for a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary earlier this week, we were straight on YouTube watching old clips of the band’s hits.

But away from the band’s music videos, an infamous clip of them appearing on a long since defunct BBC Three entertainment show presented by a young Claudia Winkleman has resurfaced, and it’s as gloriously cringe-inducing as it was when it first aired back in 2003.

During an interview with S Clubbers Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh on Liquid News, filmed not long after they had announced they were splitting up, Claudia brought up the subject of how much – or rather how little – money the band had reportedly made during their time in the band compared to their manager, Simon Fuller.

It didn’t go down well.

S Club 7 pictured in 2000. Tim Roney via Getty Images

“Let’s talk cash,” Claudia begins.

“Simon Fuller... please don’t look at me like you’re angry... he’s got £90 million in the bank,” she said, before some of the band jumped in.

“90 now? I thought it was 50 last week,” Jo jokes.

“There are rumours, I don’t know how true they are, that you guys are grumpy because you haven’t made a mint,” Claudia continues.

Cue awkward silence before Bradley jokes: “I would love a mint.”

“We are really really lucky to be where we are today and have the bank balances that we do,” Jo then adds.

But it was a step too far for the band’s angry PR, who is then seen storming the set and declaring: “I’m not having that. I’m not having you ask that question.

“I’ve had to stop this and I’ve had to walk in here and we are going.”

The band’s swift exit gifted us this – let’s be honest – iconic facial expression from Claudia…

Claudia Winkleman BBC