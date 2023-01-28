Hannah Spearritt in 2016 Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has said she and her family had to move into an office over Christmas and New Year, after being forced of their home by a landlord.

The chart-topping star said she had lived in four temporary homes in the last six months, adding “it was stressful, but you deal with it”.

In an interview with The Sun, Hannah said public perception of her and fellow bandmates as “millionaires” was “just not true”.

Speaking about her time spent in between permanent living spaces, she said: “Our landlord needed the money and the property sold so fast. We ended up with under two days to leave.

“What screwed us is we didn’t have time to find another place. We had somewhere over Christmas but ran out of time before we could move in. It was just a couple of weeks.

“We were allowed to stay in our friend’s office. We just used it as our living room.

“It was extra space. It was stressful but you deal with it, don’t you? Especially with the kids.”

She added: “People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true. It was what it was and we enjoyed ourselves at the time.”

Hannah also told The Sun she had come down with an illness that had left her confined to her bed, while her and her partner’s new cafe venture had also stalled.

S Club 7 were formed in 1998 and consisted of Hannah, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett.

Their hits included Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True.

After the group went their separate ways, Hannah also pursued a career in acting, appearing in shows like Primeval, EastEnders and Casualty.

Hannah told The Sun she is the only member of the group not to sign up for S Club’s upcoming reunion gigs, including shows at London’s O2 Arena, this autumn.

“I’m going to make a final decision soon,” she explained. “I just need to be sure everything will be okay health-wise.

“There is no point being paid pittance and getting exhausted. It has to be worthwhile and I have the kids to think about. I’d like them to see me up there.

“It’s an opportunity to do things right this time.”