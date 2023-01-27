Rita Ora Breaks Silence On 'Perfect' Wedding To Taika Waititi: 'I Chose To Keep It Private'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Rita Ora has finally confirmed she is married to Taika Waititi, and broken her silence on reports about their wedding.

The singer and filmmaker were reported to have tied the knot in August last year, but both parties had declined to comment on the rumours publicly, until Rita appeared on Heart Radio on Friday.

Speaking toBreakfast Show hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the I Will Never Let You Down singer revealed: “I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more, but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

Rita, who has just released new single You Only Love Me, continued: “When the rumours came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’, I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

The Masked Singer judge also shared further details about her big day, describing it as “perfect”.

“It was exactly, exactly how I wanted,” she said. “It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet.

“Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

The couple were reported to have wed last August Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Explaining her decision to finally speak out about her marriage, Rita went on: “I knew putting music out that was inspired by where I am at [in my life] – I knew the questions were going to come.

“I just thought, I may as well put it in my music so this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

Rita and Taika were reported to have started dating in March 2021, with The Sun later claiming they made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other in June last year.

They are said to have tied the knot two months later at a private ceremony in London attended by family and friends.

