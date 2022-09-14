Rita Ora gave an enthusiastic rendition of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill as part of a recent concert in Brazil – and people had a lot to say about it.
Over the weekend, the chart-topping star made an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival, where she performed her hit single For You in a mash-up with Running Up That Hill, which recently saw a resurgence thanks to its prominence in the fourth season of Stranger Things.
However, rather than sticking to Kate Bush’s original melody, Rita made the decision to try something new and put her own spin on the classic 80s tune with – it has to be said – some mixed results.
At the end of her *ahem* unique rendition of the track, the I Will Never Let You Down singer was then seen briefly crawling on the floor, before blowing a kiss to her audience.
A clip of the performance was then shared on the Brazilian outlet BCharts’ official Twitter account, with the video certainly sparking a lot of conversation online:
Interestingly, Rita’s husband Taika Waiti recently made headlines after he slated Stranger Things for “ruining” Kate Bush for him.
You can write your own punchline for that one, folks.
Running Up That Hill debuted as the lead single from Kate’s Hounds Of Love album in 1985, peaking at number three upon its original release.
Following the success of Stranger Things’ fourth season, the song made its way back into the charts, eventually giving the enigmatic singer her first number one single since Wuthering Heights in 1979.