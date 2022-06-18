Kate Bush Celebrates In Rare Public Statement As She Lands First Number One In Over 40 Years

Kate Bush performing in 1985, the year her song Running Up That Hill was released United Archives via Getty Images

Kate Bush has spoken out after landing her first UK number one single in over 40 years.

The enigmatic singer has been back in the zeitgeist recently after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill was featured prominently in the most recent season of Stranger Things.

Because of the hit Netflix show’s popularity, Running Up That Hill has seen a surge in streams and sales, which has led to it returning to the UK singles chart, 37 years after its initial release.

While last week it peaked at number two, behind Harry Styles’ As It Was (for the 10th consecutive week), it was revealed on Friday evening that the track had officially topped the UK charts.

This marks Kate’s first time at the top of the charts since 1978, when her debut single spent four weeks at number one.

Although she is known for rarely speaking publicly, Kate celebrated the feat with a post on her website.

“The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults,” she wrote.

“In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.

“By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light – as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) – the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”

Kate continued: “I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a number one in such an unexpected way.

In reaching number one, Kate has simultaneously broken three chart records.

The song has broken a record previously held by Wham!’s Last Christmas for the song to reach number one the longest time after its original release, as well as giving Kate the longest gap in between number one singles.

At 63 years old, Kate is also the oldest woman to reach number one with a solo hit, succeeding Cher, who was 52 when her song Believe stormed the charts.