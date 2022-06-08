Warning: spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things ahead.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) may have received a lot of attention from his loved ones when he was stuck in the Upside Down on Stranger Things, but not so much on his birthday.

Viral tweets have pointed out that the show’s characters seem to have forgotten about Will’s birthday in Season 4. Now, Matt and Ross Duffer, co-creators of the Netflix smash hit, have responded in an interview with Variety.

“The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday,” Matt Duffer said. “So the debate now is whether we adjust Will’s birthday or we just let it be really sad.”

Roller-skating has never looked so sad. Courtesy of NetflixCourtesy of Netflix

When the fourth season of the sci-fi series debuted on 27 May, it didn’t take fans long to notice that on the day that should have been Will’s birthday, he was ignored by his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), witnessed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) assault her bully with a roller skate, and was told by his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) that she was leaving on a last-minute trip to Alaska without any acknowledgment of his birth.

Hard-core fans of the show understood Will’s birthday to be 22 March, due to a scene in the second season in which Joyce tells Will a personal story about his birthday to save him from the Mind Flayer’s control.

wait they forgot will’s birthday omg :( pic.twitter.com/Lwu448JKku — lulu (@fairyneedy) May 29, 2022

Fast-forward to Season 4, Episode 2.

In a scene where Will, Mike and Eleven go to a skating rink, Eleven’s school bullies decide to pull a cruel Carrie-esque prank on her, which they record on a camcorder.

When the scene is shown from the camcorder’s perspective, it’s time-stamped 22 March, 1986 — which means the horrible scene occurred on Will’s birthday. This was a shock to fans who remembered the date. Plus, as we mentioned before, it was a bummer of a day for poor Will:

the saddest shit about this stranger things season is that absolutely NO ONE remembered will's birthday.

NO ONE pic.twitter.com/UwaEeay4pq — jay (@hunstiers) May 30, 2022

Stop i just realized the day mike arrived in california was will’s birthday and they forgot abt it good fucking bye — finn (@kyoukenji) June 7, 2022

so not only EVERYONE forgot about will's birthday, he also had to deal with mike telling him that he ruined the day and joyce saying that she was leaving to alaska, wow well done duffer brothers you just showed that you hate your own character — sara. (@wherexbyers) May 31, 2022

stranger things continuity issues keep piling up omg. will byers has 2 diff. birthdays + the duffers forgot them both. steve was said to only play basketball but then wait a minute he was captain of the swim team too? eddy is a 4x senior but somehow was in 8th grade w/ chrissy. — sk (@kirkxxs) June 4, 2022

wait what if will looked this happy because he thought mike was going to remember his birthday? pic.twitter.com/WhcXuEr6NA — stars hollow resident (@kateaustcn) May 30, 2022

“It was six years ago that I wrote that date!” Ross Duffer told Variety.

He later added: “Of course that would mean his mom forgot his birthday! It’s too mean. It was obviously a mistake, and we’re sorry. We apologise to the fans.”

Matt Duffer said the show does not have someone making sure there are no continuity errors.

“You know how George R.R. Martin has somebody — I mean, his story is more vast — and Stephen King has someone who just keeps track of this stuff?” Matt Duffer said. “We need that. We don’t have that.”

He added: “We love Will, and I don’t want people to think we don’t love Will because we forgot — we do! But now we mentioned Dustin’s birthday this season, so we’re being very careful for people not to forget, in case the timelines…”

The Duffer Brothers then joked about how they could fix the continuity error by going back and dubbing in another month for Will’s birthday.