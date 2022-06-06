Kate Bush To Battle For Her First Number One In Over 40 Years After Stranger Things Resurgence

Kate Bush and Sadie Sink United Archives/Getty/Netflix

The Kate Bush classic Running Up That Hill is currently enjoying a huge resurgence thanks to its prominent placing in the new season of Stranger Things – and the song could well be about to reach further new heights.

Since the hit Netflix show’s return just over a week ago, Running Up That Hill has seen a leap in both downloads and streams, which has catapulted it back into the top 10 here in the UK.

On Sunday evening, the Official Charts Company unveiled its First Look chart, which showed the track is currently on course to hit number two this week, surpassing its number three peak upon its original release in 1985.

They even named it as a potential challenger for the number one spot, which has been occupied by Harry Styles’ As It Was for the last nine weeks.

If it does manage to dethrone Harry, Running Up That Hill would be the first chart-topper for Kate Bush since Wuthering Heights back in 1978.

The British music icon – who is famously private and rarely speaks publicly – posted a short message on her official website over the weekend, to comment on her song’s “new lease of life”.

Kate Bush pictured in 2014 David M. Benett via Getty Images

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at number eight. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

And Kate isn’t the only vintage act tipped to appear in the charts this week.

Following the Queen’s Jubilee – and the arrival of the drama Pistol on Disney+ – the Sex Pistols’ controversial God Save The Queen is currently on course to hit number five.

The anti-monarchist anthem was first released during the Silver Jubilee in 1977, with the BBC refusing to play the song at the time (we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see whether that ban is still in place).