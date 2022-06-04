Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things Netflix

One of Kate Bush’s signature tunes made a return to the UK top 10 this week, after receiving pride of place in the latest series of Stranger Things.

The first half of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama’s fourth season debuted last week, with the pop icon’s hit Running Up That Hill being featured prominently in multiple scenes throughout the new episodes.

Due to the popularity of Stranger Things, Running Up That Hill shot to the top of the iTunes chart in the last week, and also received an 8700% percent increase in streaming.

On Friday, it was revealed that the track had landed at number eight in the UK singles chart, an impressive 37 years after it was first released.

The Official Charts Company’s CEO Martin Talbot said of the feat: “It is fantastic to see Running Up That Hill returning to the Top 10 this week, driven by its feature in Stranger Things, introducing Kate Bush and this iconic eighties hit to a brand new audience.”

Kate Bush performing in 1985, the year Running Up That Hill was first released United Archives via Getty Images

Running Up That Hill was first introduced as the lead single from Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love album in 1985, peaking at number three upon its original release.

In 2012, a re-recorded version of the track was included in the London Olympics Closing Ceremony, and later released as a single, which also reached number six in the UK charts.

Kate Bush famously keeps out of the spotlight, but did perform a string of concerts in London back in 2014, where Running Up That Hill was included on the setlist.

The acclaimed musician is often reluctant to allow her music to be featured in films or TV shows, but gave permission to Stranger Things as she was apparently already a fan.

Wende Crowley of Sony Music Publishing told Variety: “Kate Bush is selective when it comes to licensing her music and because of that, we made sure to get script pages and footage for her to review so she could see exactly how the song would be used.”

