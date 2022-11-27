Rita Ora at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards earlier this month Lia Toby via Getty Images

Rita Ora has called out a sexist double standard in the media when it comes to her past relationships.

As part of her upcoming appearance on Louis Theroux Interviews…, the chart-topping singer says she feels she is often unfairly discussed in relation to people she’s dated in a way that her male peers are not.

“I’ve always been very adamant on focusing on me and my work,” she told the documentarian.

“Look, we are women. Men don’t get asked, ‘Oh, you’ve had 100 boyfriends or girlfriends’. Sometimes they do, but the majority of the time they don’t.

“It comes with the territory, it’s part of the world that you’re in.”

Louis Theroux and Rita Ora Freddie Claire/BBC/Mindhouse

On the subject of romance, Rita told the host: “I love love, I love being in love, it’s amazing and so fun. Who doesn’t?

“I live life to the fullest. I’m an extremely passionate person when it comes to love, but I don’t base my life on relationships. I don’t base my moments on, ‘Oh, I’ll remember this because of that relationship’, that’s just an addition to my life.”

Earlier this year, Rita married actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi, with whom she recently hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Rita and her husband Taika Waititi BSR Agency via Getty Images

She is currently gearing up for the release of her third studio album, having signed a new record deal earlier this year.

As well as her music career, Rita has also served as a judge on shows like The X Factor, The Voice and America’s Next Top Model, and is currently part of the panel on the UK version of The Masked Singer.