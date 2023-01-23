Rita Ora Addresses Infamous Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson Paparazzi Snaps

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Rita Ora has addressed the infamous pictures of herself, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson that made headlines across the globe last year.

The trio caused a stir when they were snapped by paparazzi looking rather amorous in Sydney last May.

At the time, there was speculation that Rita and Taika – who married last summer – were in a “throuple” with his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Tessa.

However, Rita dismissed this in a new interview with GQ Hype.

“I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous,” she explained. “I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it.

“I’ve taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don’t want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent. It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

Of the pictures, the chart-topping singer continued: “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?’

“Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own.”

She added: “The good news though, is that when I was on Twitter talking to my fans, all of my incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases were like, actually – whether this is true or not – I’m so inspired that this is being normalised publicly.

“That made me really happy. You don’t know who it’s touching.”

Tessa Thompson Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Taika was previously asked about the pictures in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald.

“Is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine,” he said.

Rita recently called out a sexist double standard in the media when it comes to her past relationships.

During an appearance on Louis Theroux Interviews…, she said: “Look, we are women. Men don’t get asked, ‘Oh, you’ve had 100 boyfriends or girlfriends’. Sometimes they do, but the majority of the time they don’t.

