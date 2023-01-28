Bruno Tonioli Breaks Silence On Rumours He And Alan Carr Were Both In Running For BGT Role

Bruno Tonioli pictured arriving at this year's BGT auditions Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bruno Tonioli has spoken for the first time about rumours that he and Alan Carr were both being considered for a judging role on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Bruno had landed a spot on the BGT panel, replacing David Walliams, who has now left the show after 10 series.

However, prior to the Italian dancer’s appointment, it had previously been reported in the tabloid press that Alan was being eyed for the role.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge insisted it “won’t be awkward at all” between himself and Alan when they next cross paths.

Alan Carr David M. Benett via Getty Images

“I haven’t had a clue about his negotiations,” Bruno told the newspaper.“I love Alan and I know him, he is a very nice guy.

“I didn’t know the situation with him, nothing was announced, and that’s show business. This was down to ITV — and I just said yes to the job when it was offered.”

Bruno added: “He’s a professional, he knows how things go.”

Meanwhile, Bruno also spoke about how he came to the land the job in the first place.

“I was actually on holiday and I got a text message from Simon’s girlfriend,” Bruno said.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, me and Simon, and she suggested we all get together. I had no idea this job was around.

“I arrived in London on the ninth of January and my agent had a call from ITV. I had no idea what it was about other than he said, ‘oh its something very big’ and I thought ‘that’s good’.

“Then I had a meeting on the 13th with ITV and I thought great, this is fantastic.”

The new-look Britain's Got Talent panel Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bruno continued: “There were no long negotiations, I just said ‘yes, I want to do it’.

“It happened so fast that I have practically nothing to wear. I am going to have to go shopping next week when I get to Manchester, I must make Simon pay . . . actually he’s teased me about joining for years and then never offered me the job, so I still didn’t believe it until it finally happened.”

Earlier this week, it had been reported there was some “upset” among members of the panel over Bruno’s supposed BGT salary, although a rep insisted this was not the case.