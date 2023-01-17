Bruno Tonioli Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Craig and Bruno previously shared the judges’ desk on Strictly for 17 series, before the latter proved unable to return to the BBC show due to Covid travel restrictions and his commitments overseas.

However, rumours in the tabloid press have suggested that the Italian dancer could be about to return to our screens as a replacement for David Walliams as a new judge on BGT.

Asked for his thoughts during Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Craig insisted: “I would love to see Bruno back on our screens and I think it’s a great position to have so I wish him all the very best if he is in the running for it because I think he’d be wonderful to get that energy back on the telly.”

Craig Revel Horwood David M. Benett via Getty Images

However, Craig also pointed out he’s as much in the dark as anyone else on whether the rumours are true.

“I would love to say he is [the new BGT judge] but I believe he’s up against Alan Carr as well so I think they’re juggling and they’re going to save it as a surprise, so I in fact don’t know,” Craig claimed.

“And Bruno is very secretive with me, darling, so he will never be honest with me or tell me the truth. So I really don’t know.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Britain’s Got Talent for comment.

David Walliams is not expected to be returning to BGT Neil Mockford via Getty Images

David’s future on the BGT panel has looked uncertain since last year, after recordings of him making explicit and disparaging remarks about some auditionees on the set of the show were shared in the media.

