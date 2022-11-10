David Walliams Apologises For Making Derogatory Comments About Britain's Got Talent Contestants

David Walliams pictured during the 2019 series of Britain's Got Talent Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

David Walliams has apologised after disparaging and derogatory comments he reportedly made about Britain’s Got Talent contestants on set were leaked to the press.

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the former Little Britain comedian allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

According to the newspaper, he then continued: “It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

The alleged comments were made while filming auditions in January 2020 at the London Palladium, and were apparently picked up by microphones used to record the judges in between auditions.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, David said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

ITV said: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”

A spokesperson for Thames TV also reiterated that while David’s alleged comments were not intended to be made public, the judge’s use of language was “inappropriate” and he has been given a reminder of the show’s “expectations as to future professional conduct”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Simon Cowell – who produces BGT and sits on the judging panel – insisted: “We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not.

“Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.”

David has been part of the BGT panel since 2012, alongside Simon, singer Alesha Dixon and long-serving judge Amanda Holden.