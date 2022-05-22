Piers Morgan Tries To Reignite Feud With ‘Sycophantic’ David Walliams: ‘He’s Sooo Creepy’

Piers Morgan and David Walliams Getty/ITV

Piers Morgan has attempted to reignite his feud with David Walliams, labelling the Britain’s Got Talent judge “sycophantic” and “creepy”.

Piers, who used to sit on the judging panel of the ITV talent show from 2007 until 2010, didn’t hold back following the latest episode.

The TalkTV presenter has previously described David as a “treacherous piece of work” and “a snivelling today”, and he couldn’t resist having yet another dig at the former Little Britain star on Saturday night.

“Love the judging panel on @BGT – apart from David Walliams,” he wrote.

“All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.”

Love the judging panel on @BGT - apart from David Walliams. All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy. 🙈 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2022

It’s Piers’ latest attempt to try and get a rise out of David, who has kept his opinion about Piers (mostly) to himself.

Back in 2019, Piers called out the comedian and author after he liked a tweet that referenced the fake war torture pictures published in the Mirror that led to Piers losing his job as the editor of the newspaper in 2004.

Sharing a screen grab of the tweet liked by David and actress Amanda Abbington, Piers wrote: “Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams⁩ regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face. It’s not my fault ⁦@BGT⁩ ratings were so much higher when I was in your chair Dave!”

Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams⁩ regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face.

It’s not my fault ⁦@BGT⁩ ratings were so much higher when I was in your chair Dave! pic.twitter.com/6skAEpKBWq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2019

Although David never responded, his former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas jumped to his defence.

Matt tweeted at the time: “Purely objectively - 1) He was probably being polite. Some people are. 2) Boasting about the BGT ratings and popularity when you were briefly on it to someone who has not only transformed the show but is consistently the biggest-selling author in the country didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, BGT bosses have defended the acts on this year’s series, after it was revealed that around a quarter of them are professional performers or already have links to the show.

The show has faced criticism from viewers after it was discovered that many of the 60 competitors who have taken to the stage have a professional profile or have already appeared on other talent shows, including international versions of BGT.

Responding to the latest criticism, an ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “All acts enter the competition with the hope of elevating their career to the highest level and help to reach massive new audiences which Britain’s Got Talent brings in.

“As we’re all aware, the pandemic affected so many lives, particularly those that work in the entertainment industry, and it is wrong to deny these people the opportunity to showcase their talents and entertain the nation, and ultimately perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

“As has always been the case, Britain’s Got Talent is open to everyone.”