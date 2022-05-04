Piers Morgan Says It's 'Over' For Boris Johnson After Lorraine Kelly Snub

Piers Morgan. Boris Johnson and Lorraine Kelly TalkTV/ITV/Shutterstock

The prime minister’s sit-down with Susanna Reid on Tuesday made headlines for a number of reasons, one of which came after the presenter introduced Lorraine, who hosts the show directly after GMB.

Advertisement

“Who’s Lorraine?” Johnson asked.

The moment drew a response from former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers, who slammed the PM over his performance in the interview.

Advertisement

Trailing his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored in a chat with the channel’s Tom Newton-Dunn, Piers said: “We all know Lorraine Kelly. I think he knows Lorraine Kelly, he just didn’t know what on earth was going on in that whole interview.”

He continued: “I thought Susanna skewered him beautifully and he just lost his way and lost his mind, as he does so often.

Advertisement

“The trouble is he can probably survive partygate to a degree, maybe even survive surging inflation. He can’t survive insulting Lorraine Kelly – it’s over. It’s over for him.”

"He could probably survive partygate, he can't survive insulting Lorraine Kelly, it's over for him."



Piers Morgan tells Tom Newton Dunn that Boris Johnson waited until he left Good Morning Britain before going back for an interview.@tnewtondunn | @piersmorgan | @reallorraine pic.twitter.com/GxttTANR9B — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 3, 2022

Piers, who left GMB last March after calling into question Meghan Markle’s claims that she’d experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal, said it was “good to see” Johnson back on the ITV programme.

“Only took him five years and he waited until I’d left,” he noted.

Piers also praised his former co-host Susanna on Twitter, following her interview, which saw the PM come under fire for how he dealt with a question about 77-year-old Elsie, who rides the bus all day as she can’t afford to heat her home.

Advertisement

“Boris will be heading back to the fridge after that,” Piers tweeted, referring to how Johnson infamously hid in a fridge to avoid questions from GMB in the run up to the 2019 election.

Boris will be heading back to the fridge after that.

Well done @susannareid100 - the Elsie line of attack was lethally effective in exposing his Government’s failure to properly help our most vulnerable people amid soaring inflation. 👏 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2022

“Well done @susannareid100 - the Elsie line of attack was lethally effective in exposing his Government’s failure to properly help our most vulnerable people amid soaring inflation.”