Lorraine Kelly’s Reaction To Boris Johnson Inadvertently Shading Her Is Priceless

Boris Johnson sat down for a long overdue interview on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, five years after he last appeared on the ITV show.

Host Susanna Reid didn’t waste anytime in grilling the squirming PM, kicking off proceedings at No.10 by asking him if he was a liar.

Elsewhere, Susanna also asked the PM about the lockdown parties he was fined for, the war in Ukraine, and the cost of living crisis.

But it was the very end of the interview that provided an absolute zinger.

As the PM attempted to get his final few words in, Susanna interrupted him to introduce Lorraine Kelly, whose daily morning programme airs right after GMB.

“Lorraine Kelly is waiting to take up all these issues that you have brought up in this interview,” Susanna told him.

“Who’s Lorraine?” Johnson asked.

Susanna replied: “Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine is a legend.”

But it was Lorraine’s reaction that made everyone’s morning...

Susanna Reid - #lorraine is waiting



Boris Johnson - Who's Lorraine?



Susanna Reid - Lorraine is a legend pic.twitter.com/hNtSJbIqw8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2022

“Wow,” Lorraine said following the interview as the show linked back to the presenter in the ITV studio.

“A masterclass in a political interview, excellent stuff,” she added.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the “unforgivable” comment....

Boris doesn’t even know who Lorraine is!😂

The guy it totally out of touch with reality!#BorisJohnson #GMB pic.twitter.com/VtytqpdeZP — Garry Hudson (@Gazzamundo7) May 3, 2022

The most unforgivable part of this interview is that boris doesn't appear to know who lorraine kelly is — philip jardine (@philjardine01) May 3, 2022

After all the lies, fraud, scandals and mismanagement of this dreadful government, I have this funny feeling that the undoing of Boris Johnson will be two words: “Who’s Lorraine?” pic.twitter.com/qvk53xgNxs — Sian Alexander ♥️🌹 (@siany_alexander) May 3, 2022

BORIS ASKING ‘WHO’S LORRAINE’ HAS TO BE THE FINAL NAIL IN HIS COFFIN — Ashley McKay (@Ashley_McKay) May 3, 2022

Spare a moment for Coronation Street star Lorraine Kelly, played by Lorraine Kelly who is herself played by Lorraine Kelly, who despite being a national TV star playing Lorraine Kelly for 40 years, is entirely unknown to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson — Seóirse Duffy (@Seoirse_) May 3, 2022