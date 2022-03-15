Lorraine Kelly And Susanna Reid In Stitches Over Matt Hancock 'Pound Shop Milk Tray Man' Jibe

Towards the end of Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna crossed live to the Lorraine studio, revealing to her fellow presenter they’d not long interviewed the former health secretary.

“Morning Lorraine, one of your favourite people was just on the programme,” the GMB anchor explained.

“Yes!” Lorraine responded. “I know, I saw.”

“I didn’t mention what you called him,” Susanna then added, as the pair both burst out laughing.

Lorraine Kelly had a good chuckle during Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain ITV

For those who missed it at the time, Susanna was referring to an incident earlier this month, when Lorraine branded the minister a “pound shop Milk Tray man” due to his attire during a recent interview.

“I don’t know what he’s come as. He looks like a sort of Bond villain or a Pound Shop Milk Tray man, maybe,” Lorraine joked.

Matt Hancock Diary Of A CEO Podcast

“You remember,” she continued. “He was caught on CCTV groping his advisor. His new partner Gina was also spotted at the recording of that podcast.

“So, he fell in love! Well, lots of people who were in love weren’t able to see each other during that time, were they?”

On Tuesday, Richard Madeley also joked he and Susanna had “sent [Hancock] over for a cup of tea with you if that’s OK”, to which Lorraine said: “Thanks so much for that.”

“He’ll be parachuting in with a box of chocolates!” Susanna then added.

Lorraine chatting to the GMB team about "one of her favourite people" Matt Hancock ITV

Lorraine previously took aim at the Tory MP during an appearance on The Last Leg last summer.

“I’m in shock that he could get anybody to get anywhere near him,” she joked at the time.

“If he was the last man in the world, I wouldn’t even go near him. If the future of the human race depended upon me having to go anywhere [near him, I wouldn’t].”