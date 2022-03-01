Lorraine Kelly Slates 'Pound Shop Milk Tray Man' Matt Hancock After Cringeworthy Interview

On Tuesday morning, Lorraine discussed the day’s headlines on her ITV daytime show, which included Hancock’s recent sit-down on Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett’s podcast.

During the interview, Hancock discussed his resignation from the post of health secretary, after footage from inside his department was leaked, showing him embracing his aide, in breach of the social distancing guidelines in place at the time.

Hancock claimed that the affair with Gina Coladangelo was not about “casual sex”, insisting that he and his former aide had fallen in love.

“I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines by then,” he said.

“They weren’t actually rules. They weren’t the law. But that’s not the point. The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. And that happened because I fell in love with somebody.”

Matt Hancock Diary Of A CEO Podcast

Addressing this during Tuesday’s show, Lorraine told viewers: “Matt Hancock – remember him? The former health secretary [was] talking about his resignation last year.”

Turning her atttention to Hancock’s attire – which included a black turtleneck and some comfy jeans – she noted: “I don’t know what he’s come as. He looks like a sort of Bond villain or a Pound Shop Milk Tray man, maybe.”

“You remember,” she continued. “He was caught on CCTV groping his advisor. His new partner Gina was also spotted at the recording of that podcast.

“So, he fell in love! Well, lots of people who were in love weren’t able to see each other during that time, were they?”

Lorraine pulled no punches while discussing Hancock's latest interview ITV

Lorraine previously took aim at the Tory MP during an appearance on The Last Leg last summer.

“I’m in shock that he could get anybody to get anywhere near him,” she joked at the time.

“If he was the last man in the world, I wouldn’t even go near him. If the future of the human race depended upon me having to go anywhere [near him, I wouldn’t].”