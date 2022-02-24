Katie Price Didn’t Have Any Time For Lorraine Kelly’s Plea For Her To Stop Having Surgery

Katie Price has defended her choice to go under the knife once again, telling Lorraine Kelly she sounded like her mother after the host pleaded with her not to have more work done.

The reality star appeared on Lorraine’s ITV breakfast show on Thursday morning to speak about her new BBC documentary with son Harvey, before conversation turned to her latest procedure.

Addressing Katie’s recent brow lift, the presenter said: “I’m looking at you now, and I want to say to you – don’t have any more work. You’re fine!”

Katie responded: “You sound like my mum!”

Katie Price on Lorraine ITV

“I had a brow lift and my mum was like, ‘what are you doing that for?’ I said ‘mum, I’m in my 40s and I had my whole career natural except my boobs and I’m going to have surgery.’

“It’s what I want, just accept it, don’t drive yourself mad.”

Katie insisted her face hadn’t been painful following the procedure, adding: “I’m in my forties so why not? Everyone knows I’m gonna do it and everyone picks on me but I’ll try these things.

“You know and I know that there’s so many people who have these tweaks and say ‘Are you joking? I’m natural’, and I’m like you’re not. I tell everyone what I’ve had done, I don’t care.”

Lorraine ITV

During the interview, Katie also revealed plans to expand her family, telling of how she and boyfriend Carl Woods are doing IVF to have their first child together.

She explained: “We’re doing the IVF route, it’s weird because even though I feel young, each cycle you have you lose eggs and obviously I’m 44 this year.

“We’re having to do IVF and we are doing it. I can’t wait to have more kids, I’ve been with Carl for two years, unfortunately for him I broke my feet a month into our relationship, so he became my carer.”

Katie is already mum to five children – 19-year-old Harvey from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke; Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from her marriage to Peter Andre; and Jett, eight and seven-year-old Bunny from her marriage to Kieran Hayler.