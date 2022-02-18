Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Charged With Using Threatening Or Abusive Behaviour

Carl Woods and Katie Price pictured in September 2020 Ricky Vigil via Getty Images

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has been charged with threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour.

The car dealer and former Love Island hopeful was arrested in August last year following an incident in Little Canfield, a village in Essex.

On Thursday evening, a statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

“Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.”

Essex Police said that Carl will be due to appear in court on 10 March.

Carl and Katie leaving court in December last year Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images

Posting on his Instagram story after the story broke, Carl told his followers: “I will tell you now. I was charged with a public order [offence].

“Me and Katie argued in the street. Yes, I used foul language. I got charged for that. That’s a public order [offence]. Nothing to do with anything else.”

Carl addressing the matter on Instagram Instagram

Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April 2021, after around 10 months of dating.

The former glamour model had previously said she’d hoped to have tied the knot by the end of last year, explaining that she wanted to marry Carl quickly so her terminally-ill mum Amy Price would be able to attend.

Katie has been married three times before, to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and former stripper and builder Kieran Hayler.

