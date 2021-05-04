Katie Price To Marry For The Fourth Time This Year So Terminally Ill Mum Can Attend ‘Very Different’ Wedding

Katie Price has announced she will walk down the aisle for a fourth time later this year when she marries her fiancé Carl Woods. During an appearance on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, the former glamour model said she wants to tie the knot in 2021 so her terminally ill mum can attend. The 42-year-old, who has been married three times previously to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, also revealed that her upcoming nuptials will be “completely different” to her previous weddings.

ITV Katie Price and Carl Woods

“We’ve discussed it with his parents yesterday and my mum,” Katie said. “They came up at the weekend and met all the parents. “And obviously my mum’s terminally ill... my mum’s watching – love you, mum, and yes it’s the same as when you were here, I was late again and she’s going to have a go at me as I had my lips done yesterday. Yes I did it, whatever, she said ‘don’t you dare do it before you go on telly’ – anyway, obviously she’s terminally ill and she said she wants us to get married so she sees it.” Carl – who has been dating the reality star for the last 10 months – said their wedding would be “very different to everything Kate’s done before”.

