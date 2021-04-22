Katie Price has teased that fans should expect chaotic scenes when she competes on Celebrity Masterchef. The reality star is one of 20 famous names who have signed up for the celebrity edition of the BBC cookery competition. However, it doesn’t sound like she’ll be impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, Katie wrote: “It has been said that I could burn a cup of tea [...] this should be interesting.” Katie, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Carl Woods, will be going up against the likes of Happy Mondays performer Bez, Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe and Hi De Hi! star Su Pollard. Also taking part are TV presenter Joe Swash, Blue singer Duncan James, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant. Comedian Munya Chawawa, presenter Melanie Sykes, former EastEnders actor Rita Simons, ex-TOWIE star Megan McKenna and Loose Women’s Penny Lancaster will also be serving up culinary delights for the judges.