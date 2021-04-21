Katie Price has announced that she and her new partner Carl Woods are engaged.
On Tuesday evening, the reality star posted a picture of herself and Carl, wearing a new ring.
“I said yes!” she wrote, teasing that more information about the engagement would be revealed in OK! magazine.
“We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when,” she told OK!. “It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!”
The couple have been together for around 10 months, but the Celebrity Big Brother winner said recently that the relationship moved quickly as she was reliant on Carl when she broke both of her feet on holiday last year.
“Carl’s been with me now a year, and he’s changed me as a person, my whole life has changed,” she told Steph’s Packed Lunch in January.
“[We] got to know each other very, very quick. At the beginning of our relationship was when I broke my feet, and he had to carry me everywhere,” she explained, before quickly adding: “There were a few accidents on the way to the toilet.”
She also claimed at the time that the car dealer – who briefly appeared on Love Island in 2016 – is planning to marry her later this year, explaining: “Everyone will be so shocked this time. For one, it is the real deal because it’s forever, and two, the style of dress and the style of wedding.”
Katie has been married three times before, to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and former stripper Kieran Hayler.
She was also previously engaged to ex-boyfriends Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson.
Katie’s divorce from ex-husband Kieran was finalised earlier this year, although the two had been separated for a number of years prior to this.
Last month, she hinted that she was expecting her sixth child, which would be her first with Carl.
However, she remained tight-lipped on the subject when asked about it during a subsequent appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.
“I’m not saying I am and I’m not saying I’m not,” she told host Steph McGovern.