Katie Price has announced that she and her new partner Carl Woods are engaged. On Tuesday evening, the reality star posted a picture of herself and Carl, wearing a new ring. “I said yes!” she wrote, teasing that more information about the engagement would be revealed in OK! magazine.

“We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when,” she told OK!. “It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!” The couple have been together for around 10 months, but the Celebrity Big Brother winner said recently that the relationship moved quickly as she was reliant on Carl when she broke both of her feet on holiday last year. “Carl’s been with me now a year, and he’s changed me as a person, my whole life has changed,” she told Steph’s Packed Lunch in January. “[We] got to know each other very, very quick. At the beginning of our relationship was when I broke my feet, and he had to carry me everywhere,” she explained, before quickly adding: “There were a few accidents on the way to the toilet.”

Mark R Milan/Shutterstock Carl Woods and Katie Price pictured at an event in September 2020