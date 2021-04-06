Katie Price has revealed that her eldest son Harvey smashed her car window over the bank holiday, when he experienced a bout of hiccups. The reality star posted footage of the aftermath on her Instagram page, showing Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning and behavioural difficulties – still in the car with smashed glass covering the ground outside. “Welcome to my bank holiday Monday,” she wrote. “A normal day off. Harvey’s reaction to [hiccups].”

In the video, Katie was heard saying: “This is because of hiccups. Why did you smash the window, Harv? Look what you’ve done to the window.” “That’s naughty, isn’t it? Bad,” he responded, to which his mum agreed: “Yeah it is.” Katie and Harvey recently appeared together in the BBC documentary Harvey & Me, which followed the 18-year-old as he searched for a residential college where he can live now he is an adult. The former Celebrity Big Brother winner said she hoped the documentary would show “what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood”, as Harvey moves “from child to adult services”. She added at the time: “Being a parent of a child with complex needs, as Harvey has, presents daily challenges. Simple day-to-day things that other people take for granted can take all day. “Every day presents a new challenge, no two days are the same. We have learnt and grown together, and together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son which goes deeper than most – we are unbreakable.”

Ian Lawrence via Getty Images Harvey and Katie Price pictured in 2019