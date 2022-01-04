Katie Price arriving in court last month Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images

Katie Price has spoken publicly for the first time about her drink-driving crash last year, after being handed a suspended prison sentence.

Back in September, Katie was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified, after overturning her car in a collision near her home.

At the time, the former glamour model and reality star told police after the crash: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Last month, she was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

While Katie has addressed the car accident on social media, apologising for her actions and saying she was “sincerely grateful nobody was hurt” in the crash, she has now given her first interview since her sentencing on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

She told presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon: “The events leading up to [the accident] were really traumatic, and it’s still been really traumatic afterwards, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.

“But what I can say is obviously I went to The Priory and I’ve made the decision finally that I see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me into that car. Because I’m very good at hiding things, but when I’m ready to talk about it I will come on [your show] and talk about it, because there are reasons why I got in that car in my mental state.”

Katie Price joins us for her first interview since being handed a suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.@KatiePrice says there were 'traumatic events that led up to getting into that car' that she's not ready to talk about. She is now hoping 2022 will be her drama-free year pic.twitter.com/5CFQRTBKsU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 4, 2022

“I feel ashamed about it all and everything,” she continued. “But like I say, it was all traumatic build-up to it and it’s been traumatic after and the reasons I’m still dealing with now.

“But it’s a new year and I’m still dealing with it all. I just think people shouldn’t judge people until… there’s always reasons for reasons.”

Katie was appearing on GMB alongside her eldest son Harvey to promote their new book Harvey & Me, following their successful 2020 documentary of the same name.

During the interview, Katie was also asked about claims she was taking part in Dry January this year.

“That was something the papers said,” Katie insisted. “I’m not a big drinker anyway. I want to be healthy and focus on myself. Mental health is a massive thing. I’m going to be healthy, see a therapist and look after myself.

“2022 is definitely my year – 22 is my lucky number, it’s my birthday. This has to be my year of no dramas. So much happened last year.”

Katie Price appeared on GMB with her 19-year-old son Harvey ITV

After her sentencing in December, Katie wrote on her Instagram story: “It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.

“I’m now spending time getting better — mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time.

“The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.

“This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together.”

It was previously revealed that police are considering an appeal against the sentence given to Katie.

Superintendent James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police, said officers are looking at whether it could be subject to appeal.

He said the sentencing, “as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars”.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family,” he added.

“We are now exploring whether we can appeal this sentence.”