Katie Price Thanks Family For 'Having My Back' And 'Telling Me Straight' After Recent Troubles

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt message thanking her family for “always having my back”, following her recent personal issues.
The reality star made a return to social media just over a week ago, having crashed her car while drink-driving and subsequently spent time in The Priory earlier in the year.
On Sunday, she posted a family snap on her Instagram page, posing alongside her teenage children Junior and Princess Andre, her mum Amy Price and her sister Sophie.
She said: “My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight!I truly appreciate everything you do for me.”
Last week, she shared a similar Instagram post praising her fiancé, Carl Woods.
“This man has stuck by me in my most critical times and never done me wrong,” she said of Carl.
“The past four months have been challenging for him and I thank him for standing by me and giving me the strength I needed and support through yet again real actual traumas caused by people who I knew.”
After crashing her car in September, Katie was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.
Sentencing was postponed until 15 December on the condition that Katie undergo treatment, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.
Katie’s family recently issued a statement on her behalf which said: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions.
“She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.”