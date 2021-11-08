Katie Price Thanks Family For 'Having My Back' And 'Telling Me Straight' After Recent Troubles

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt message thanking her family for “always having my back”, following her recent personal issues.

The reality star made a return to social media just over a week ago, having crashed her car while drink-driving and subsequently spent time in The Priory earlier in the year.

On Sunday, she posted a family snap on her Instagram page, posing alongside her teenage children Junior and Princess Andre, her mum Amy Price and her sister Sophie.

She said: “My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight!I truly appreciate everything you do for me.”