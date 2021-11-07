Katie Price Praises Fiancé Carl Woods For 'Sticking By Me In My Most Critical Times'

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt message about her fiancé Carl Woods, thanking him for standing by her amid her recent personal troubles.

The reality star and former glamour model has been taking some time out of the spotlight in the last few weeks, having spent time in The Priory after crashing her car while drink-driving in September.

On Saturday evening, Katie posted a picture of Carl on her Instagram page, thanking him for his support throughout her “most critical times”.

“This man has stuck by me in my most critical times and never done me wrong,” she wrote.

“The past four months have been challenging for him and I thank him for standing by me and giving me the strength I needed and support through yet again real actual traumas caused by people who I knew.”