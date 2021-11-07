Katie Price Praises Fiancé Carl Woods For 'Sticking By Me In My Most Critical Times'

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt message about her fiancé Carl Woods, thanking him for standing by her amid her recent personal troubles.
The reality star and former glamour model has been taking some time out of the spotlight in the last few weeks, having spent time in The Priory after crashing her car while drink-driving in September.
On Saturday evening, Katie posted a picture of Carl on her Instagram page, thanking him for his support throughout her “most critical times”.
“This man has stuck by me in my most critical times and never done me wrong,” she wrote.
“The past four months have been challenging for him and I thank him for standing by me and giving me the strength I needed and support through yet again real actual traumas caused by people who I knew.”
A month before crashing her car, Katie was taken to hospital with a facial injury after an alleged assault, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour shortly afterwards.
Katie later spoke out in Carl’s defence, insisting the incident had nothing to do with him.
In her Instagram post over the weekend, she told her followers: “The truth of all the events I encountered you will be very aware of soon. I love you.”
Following her car crash earlier in the year, Katie was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.
Sentencing was postponed until 15 December on the condition that Katie undergo treatment, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.
Katie’s family recently issued a statement on her behalf which said: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions.
“She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.”