Katie Price Taken To Hospital After Suffering Facial Injury In Alleged Assault

Katie Price is currently recovering after being injured in an alleged assault. The former glamour model and reality star suffered a facial injury in the incident, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Essex Police has confirmed that a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in the early hours of Monday morning. The man in question is currently still in custody.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie Price during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last month

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23. “We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. “A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.” Essex Police said in an additional statement to The Sun: “Our investigations are continuing at the scene today.” HuffPost UK has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.