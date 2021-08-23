Katie Price Taken To Hospital After Suffering Facial Injury In Alleged Assault

Katie Price is currently recovering after being injured in an alleged assault.
The former glamour model and reality star suffered a facial injury in the incident, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
Essex Police has confirmed that a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in the early hours of Monday morning.
The man in question is currently still in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.
“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”
Essex Police said in an additional statement to The Sun: “Our investigations are continuing at the scene today.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.
After rising to fame in the late 1990s as a glamour model, Katie subsequently made a name for herself in the world of reality TV, first appearing as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity and later landing her own shows.
She can currently be seen in action in the new series of Celebrity MasterChef – which was filmed earlier this year – alongside former footballer Dion Dublin, Life actor Melissa Johns, furniture restorer Will Kirk and former soap star Joe Swash.
Katie is mum to five children, from previous relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke and her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.
She is currently engaged to car dealer and former Love Island participant Carl Woods.