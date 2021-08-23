Katie Price and Peter Andre’s teenage son Junior has excitedly announced that he’s signed his first record deal. The 16-year-old revealed on Sunday that he’s inked a deal with Columbia Records, the UK home of acts including Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, George Ezra and Normani. Junior explained on Instagram that six months ago, his famous dad took him to a recording studio, and he’s since been “working on a MASSIVE project”. Alongside a photo of himself signing his contract, he wrote: “Not long ago [I] got a call saying [Columbia] want to sign me! I would just like to say thank you to the team [at recording studio Rebel Records] alongside my dad who have helped develop me into an artist.”

He also gave a shout out to his mum “who is always supportive of me”. “I love everyone who supports me,” Junior added. “And I am very excited to go on this journey with you all. “NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!!” Katie also wrote about the news on her Instagram page, telling her followers: “From a young age I knew he would be a star. It wasn’t long ago me Junior his dad and me were going through his contract to make sure everything is in place a right for him… now the future is exciting, watch [this] space... I love you Junior.”

Junior is the eldest son of Katie and Peter, who also have a 14-year-old daughter, Princess. Peter has been in the music industry since the 1990s, and is best known for his number one single Mysterious Girl, which topped the charts when it was re-released following his stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2004.

Lorne Thomson via Getty Images Junior joining his dad on stage at a show earlier this year